WINDER - Pastor Harold Leonard Evans, 68, passed away Friday, November 25, 2016.
He was a local pastor for over 25 years and also for Elizabeth Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, Ga., where he is a member. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, James Milton and Mary Elizabeth Bolton Evans.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Brenda Owensby Evans, Winder; two daughters, Hara Sauls (Deric), Winder, and Jennifer Carter (Andy), Dacula; a brother, Jeff Evans, Commerce; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Eli Sauls and Allison and Anna Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 28, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pastor Harold Evans (11-25-16)
