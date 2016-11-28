Pastor Harold Evans (11-25-16)

Monday, November 28. 2016
WINDER - Pastor Harold Leonard Evans, 68, passed away Friday, November 25, 2016.

He was a local pastor for over 25 years and also for Elizabeth Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, Ga., where he is a member. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, James Milton and Mary Elizabeth Bolton Evans.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Brenda Owensby Evans, Winder; two daughters, Hara Sauls (Deric), Winder, and Jennifer Carter (Andy), Dacula; a brother, Jeff Evans, Commerce; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Eli Sauls and Allison and Anna Carter.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 28, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Old Website

