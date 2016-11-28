Cornelius ‘Corney’ Fleeman III (11-26-16)

WINDER - Cornelius “Corney” Edward Fleeman III, 84, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2016.
He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Corney was a native of Jackson County and a graduate of Jefferson High School’s Class of 1949 and later in life a graduate of The University of Georgia with a BBA in Economics. He was a veteran and served his country as a Crypto Specialist in The United States Army. Corney retired from Johns Manville as a training supervisor and traveled to many countries including Canada and England, training new employees for their duties. After a short retirement, he became the manager of Patrick’s Inert Landfill. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Mr. Fleeman was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Edward Fleeman,Jr. (C.E.) and Jo Nell Berryman Fleeman; and a step-daughter, Twyla Sim.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Lorna S. Fleeman, Winder; two sons, Cornelius “Neil” E. Fleeman IV (Sharon), North Augusta, S.C. and Jonathan A. Fleeman, Sarasota, Fla.; a step-son, John A. Sim, Innisfail, Alberta, Canada; two daughters, Susan E. Tuck (Steve), Canton, and Donna L. Cochran (John), Sauderton, Pa.; a brother, Samuel J. Fleeman (Beverly), Gastonia, N.C.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a special furry friend, Maxwell.
There will be a celebration of life service held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 1, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Winder, with the Rev. Roy Kiser officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until funeral hour at the funeral home the day of the service. Interment will be at a later date in The Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospice, the caregivers provided by Alliance, and Dr. Dwight Austin for their care that they provided to Corney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Association or the Salvation Army.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
