A man who kidnapped an 81-year-old from her home in Loganville was arrested Monday morning in Walton County.
John Christopher Calhoun, 29, was arrested by Walton County following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson.
Calhoun had kidnapped the woman and placed her in the trunk of a vehicle on Sunday. The vehicle was located in Barrow County and following a brief chase, the vehicle crashed. The suspect fled on foot and the kidnapping victim was located in the trunk unharmed.
Prior to his arrest, Calhoun also allegedly assaulted another individual in Barrow County, according to a GBI news release. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Calhoun’s list of charges include two counts of carjacking, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of elder abuse, one count of burglary, one count of kidnapping, one count of financial transaction card fraud, and additional charges.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
The following agencies participated in the manhunt for Calhoun:
•Georgia Bureau of Investigation
•Walton County Sheriff’s Office
•Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
•Georgia State Patrol
•Winder Police Department
•Auburn Police Department.
Update: Kidnapping suspect found
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry