C.B. Wagoner (11-28-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, November 28. 2016
C. B. Wagoner, 88, died Monday, November 28, 2016.

A native of Winston Salem, N.C., he was the son of the late Abbie Mims and Clyde Blackburn Wagoner, Sr. and was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wagoner.

C. B. was employed with Marilyn Shoe Store for 43 years. Following retirement, he owned and operated Wagoner’s Professional Cleaning for over 20 years. C. B. was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church of Athens for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; son, Mark (Patricia) Wagner, Nashville, Tenn.; daughters, Renee (Barry) Williams, Bogart, and Beth (Scott) Boswell, Watkinsville; daughter-in-law, Angie Wagoner, Watkinsville; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 1, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.