C. B. Wagoner, 88, died Monday, November 28, 2016.
A native of Winston Salem, N.C., he was the son of the late Abbie Mims and Clyde Blackburn Wagoner, Sr. and was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wagoner.
C. B. was employed with Marilyn Shoe Store for 43 years. Following retirement, he owned and operated Wagoner’s Professional Cleaning for over 20 years. C. B. was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church of Athens for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; son, Mark (Patricia) Wagner, Nashville, Tenn.; daughters, Renee (Barry) Williams, Bogart, and Beth (Scott) Boswell, Watkinsville; daughter-in-law, Angie Wagoner, Watkinsville; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 1, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
C.B. Wagoner (11-28-16)
