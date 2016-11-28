WINDER - Mary B. Holland, 93, passed away November 23, 2016.
A native of Clover, S.C., she was the daughter of the late N.G. and Iona Currence Brandon. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Benny Hurley; and her second husband, Grady Holland. Mrs. Holland was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corporation as an accountant. Mrs. Holland had resided in Winder since 2010 and was a member of Scherer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lake Wylie, S.C.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Benny D. and Emily Hurley, Winder; grandchildren and spouses, David and Susanna Hurley, Enterprise, Ore., John and Jennifer Hurley, Roswell, Beth and Tom Clement, Statham, and Rebecca and Steven James, Ringgold; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Delores Brandon, Simpsonville, S.C.; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Carl McJunkins, Lake Wylie, S.C.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, from The Scherer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lake Wylie, S.C. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 until 11 am. Interment will be in the Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Lake Wiley, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scherer Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4800 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wiley, SC 29710.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of local arrangements.
Mrs. Holland’s remains have been transported to Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Mary Holland (11-23-16)
