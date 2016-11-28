Bobby Watson (11-26-16)

JEFFERSON - Bobby Watson, 84, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2016.
Mr. Watson was born on October 31, 1932, in Jackson County, the son of the late June and Mamie Sheilds Watson. Mr. Watson was a refrigeration air condition ammonia HVAC for Pilgrim Pride for 47 years. Mr. Watson also worked for Harrison Poultry for seven years. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Jefferson. Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie J. Watson; three brothers, Willie J. Watson, Crawford Watson, and Robert Watson; step-son, Douglas Chandler; and grandson, Orlando Chandler.
Survivors include children, Deborah A. (Willie) Daniels, Gainesville, Randy (Shirley) Watson, Jefferson, Pamela (Reginald) Harris, Colbert, Danny (Joyce) Watson, Jefferson, Nancy Lester, Jefferson, Rogers (Jeanette) Chandler, Jefferson, Mattie Lois Walker, Jefferson, and Janice Shields, Jefferson; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 29, at 1 p.m. in the New Salem Baptist Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Ronald Watson, Pastor Jeffery Chandler and Pastor Hazell Quarles officiating. Interment will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. Following the burial, the Repass will be at back at the New Salem Baptist Church in Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning, November 29, beginning at 10 a.m., in the New Salem Baptist Church.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
