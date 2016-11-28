Viola Gerlach (11-23-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, November 28. 2016


WINDER - Viola May Gerlach, 92, died Wednesday, November 23, 2016.

She was a wife and homemaker. Born in Chicopee, Mass., Viola traveled to Alaska, Japan and other locations during her husband's 21 years of military service. After retirement, they settled in Mt. Holly. N.J., living there for the next 42 years, raising their family. She spent the last 12 years, in Winder.
Viola was preceded in death in 1977 by her husband, Andrew Gerlach; and her daughter, Wanda Gerlach in 1998.

Survivors include her daughter, Violet Gerlach-Wanner; and son, Andrew Gerlach; daughter-in-law, Sharon Leslie; grandson, Hans Wanner; granddaughters, Megan Wanner and Kristine Wanner; and grandson, Shane Gerlach.

No funeral services will be held. There will be a private memorial service for the family.

Carter funeral home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com

