Ester England (11-27-16)

AUBURN - Ester Boss England, loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, went to her heavenly home on November, 27, 2016.
She was born April 21, 1946. The daughter of the late J. C. and Viola Boss of Bethlehem, Ga. Ester found the love of her life, Kenneth, in high school and they were married April 4, 1964. Terry was welcomed in 1966. Ester had many occupations in her life, including years of keeping books for Kenneth in his construction career, The Peoples Bank, Georgia Agri-Business Council, Georgia Agri-Leaders, Barrow Bank and Trust, and the Homeport, but her most important calling was wife and mother.
The highlight of her “Old Timers” career was her craft show in Gatlinburg and appearance on television. The “Old Timers” were near life-size grandparent characters that each had their humorous “life stories” created by Ester to go with each adoption. Surviving are Husband of 52 years, Kenneth, son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Cindy, brother and sister-in-law, Clinton “Sonny” and Reba Boss, and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with pastors of Auburn First Baptist Church, Chris Parkin and Lee Sass, officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 29, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346 or at ALZ.ORG
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
