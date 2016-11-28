MAYSVILLE - Damon Karl Rink, 52, passed away Friday, November 18, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Rink was born March 27, 1964, in Pontiac, Mich., the son of Betty Joyce Lowery Hecklinski of Maysville and the late Karl Harold Rink. Mr. Rink he had been employed by Razzi Corporation. He enjoyed mechanical work and woodworking. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his mother include a son, Kyle Rink, Panama City, Fla.; daughter, Courtney Rink, Dawsonville; two sisters, Karen Davidson and her husband Rob, Pendergrass, and Stephanie Beard and her husband Tony, Johns Creek; brother, John Rink and his wife Sheri’, Johns Creek; grandson, Dylan Rink, Maysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 4, from the Holly Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Todd Dudich officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Damon Rink (11-18-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry