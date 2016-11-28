HULL - Lance Thomason, 98, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2016.
He was the son of the late Ila Free and W.M. Thomason of Cornelia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Y. Thomason, whom he loved very dearly for 73 years; his son, Toney Lance Thomason and grandson Andrew Lance Thomason. He was the 5th child of a large family of three sisters and six brothers that all preceded him in death, Terry Erwin Thomason, Ruby Lee Thomason Slaton, Dixie Fay Thomason Palmer, Marion Jones Thomason, Lucille Thomason Palmer, Connie Aubrey Thomason, Edmond Ray Thomason, Gerald Reynolds Thomason and Roy Watson Thomason.
Survivors include many nieces and nephew who loved him dearly; and caregivers, Brenda Tarver, Colbert, for many years and Amanda Thigpen, Elberton.
He was a member of Hull Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and choir leader for 15 years. Lance moved to Athens in 1940, he had his own repair shop from 1945 -1958. He started working for Westinghouse as an electrician technician and retired in 1980. He is leaving behind a wealth of memories for those how knew and loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, at 2 p.m., at Hull Baptist Church. His dear pastor Randy Crowe, will officiate his services, leaving his worldly home for his home in Heaven to be with his Savior Jesus Christ and all his loved ones who have already gone to be with the Lord. Burial will be at Hull Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Lance Thomason (11-27-16)
