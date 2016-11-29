Charles Hardy Jr. (11-28-16)

COMMERCE - Charles Lambdin Hardy, Jr., fondly known as “Buzzie”, died on Monday, November 28, 2016.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Paula Niven Hardy. Born In Gainesville on September 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles Lambdin Hardy, Sr. and Anne Dunlap Hardy.
He was a 1959 graduate of Gainesville High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia in 1965, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Mr. Hardy was publisher of The Commerce News and Banks County Journal from 1978 through 1987 until they were sold to the Jackson Herald. He formed and operated Commerce Printing and Office Supply from 1987 until his retirement in 2013.
Mr. Hardy was a member of the Commerce Volunteer Fire Department for 33 years retiring as Captain. He was a 45-year Legion of Honor member of the Commerce Kiwanis Club serving as President in 1973. Mr. Hardy served as President of the Commerce Booster Club, a member of the Parents Council at Brenau Women’s College (now University) and member of the Commerce Jaycees. He was also a member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, the Jackson County Chamber Alliance, the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association.
He was an avid member of the Boy Scouts of America. He began his scouting career in the Gainesville First Baptist Church Troop 26. He served as Scoutmaster for Troop 35 in Commerce from 1980 until 1985. He was also a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow as well as a Silver Beaver. He received two Wood Badge beads from the Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Mr. Hardy gave many years of faithful, loyal and dedicated service to the people of his community by serving as Mayor of the City of Commerce for 22 years.
He was a member of the Commerce First Baptist Church since 1963.
Mr. Hardy is survived by his three children, Tracey Hardy Newcomer, Charles Lambdin Hardy III and his wife, Sabrina, and Ellen Hardy Shea and her husband, Peter,. grandchildren, Elizabeth Clare Newcomer, Charles Issac Newcomer, Anna Caroline Hardy, Lambdin Barrett Hardy, Annie Perry Shea and Mary Maguire Shea; his sister, Georgia Hardy Luck; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Hardy was preceded in death by his brother, Albert S. Hardy, II.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, at the Commerce First Baptist Church with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 1:30 until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Hardy’s memory to Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 148 Boy Scout Trail, Pendergrass, GA 30567, or the First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1345 North Elm Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Hardy Jr. (11-28-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry