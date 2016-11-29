The Madison County burn ban that was imposed Nov. 18 has been rescinded.
The ban included cooking fires, recreational fires, outdoor fire pits and bonfires. These are now permitted. Any other burning must be individually permitted by the Georgia Forestry Commission.
“Over the next two days Madison County is expected to receive at least an inch or more of rainfall,” said county commission chairman Anthony Dove. “Rain is also forecasted at 60 percent for Sunday and Monday of next week. Residents are urged to exercise caution with any fire regardless of the wet conditions. We want to thank everyone for their compliance during the burning ban in helping to keep Madison County safe.”
Madison County burn ban lifted
