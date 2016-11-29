Madison County burn ban lifted

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Tuesday, November 29. 2016
The Madison County burn ban that was imposed Nov. 18 has been rescinded.

The ban included cooking fires, recreational fires, outdoor fire pits and bonfires. These are now permitted. Any other burning must be individually permitted by the Georgia Forestry Commission.

“Over the next two days Madison County is expected to receive at least an inch or more of rainfall,” said county commission chairman Anthony Dove. “Rain is also forecasted at 60 percent for Sunday and Monday of next week. Residents are urged to exercise caution with any fire regardless of the wet conditions. We want to thank everyone for their compliance during the burning ban in helping to keep Madison County safe.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.