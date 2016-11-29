Willie Dean (11-27-16

COMER - Willie Paul Dean, 79, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2016, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Dean was born in Danielsville on September 12, 1937, the son of the late Robert Dean and Cora McElreath Dean. He was a steward on Air Force One and retired from the United States Air Force. Mr. Dean was of the Southern Baptist denomination. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Golden Dean; and brother, Carlise “Bud” Dean.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Fragmin, Stonewood, W.Va.; son, Robert Edward Dean, Comer; sister, Sara Nitkowski, Florida; and grandchildren, Willie O’Neil, Victoria Patterson, Bryan, Laurel, and Madeline Dean.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
