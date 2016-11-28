Kay Bennett (11-27-16)

Kay Bennett, 69, wife of Dwight P. Bennett, died Sunday, November 27, 2016.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of Nell Craft Everette of Winder and the late Harold Green Everette. She retired from the medical field as a medical administrative Assistant. Kay graduated from Truett McConnell College, where she majored in music and was named Miss Truett McConnell in 1972.
Survivors include her husband, Dwight P. Bennett; children, Micah (Terrell) Bennett, Watkinsville, and Cassi Bennett, Athens; grandchildren, Noah, Michaela, Kyler and Korbyn Bennett and Bella, Sophia, Vivi and Cesca Cimillo.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, at 11 a.m., at Lord & Stephens West Chapel with the Rev. Andy Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 30. Burial will be held at Oconee Memorial Park.
