Former Mayor 'Buzzie" Hardy dies

Former Commerce Mayor and former publisher and owner of The Commerce News, Charles L. “Buzzie” Hardy Jr., died Monday at his Commerce home following an extended illness. He was 75.
Hardy was the longest-serving mayor in Commerce history, holding office 22 years after being first elected in 1989.
A native of Gainesville, Hardy graduated from Gainesville High School in 1959 and received his bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the University of Georgia in 1965.
He came to Commerce in 1962 to work for The Commerce News, then owned by his uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Hardy, beginning as a part-time employee. He became a full-time staff member in charge of advertising in 1965, was made publisher in 1968 and purchased the newspaper in 1979. He sold it in June 1987, at which time he formed Commerce Printing and Office Supply Inc., which he sold upon his retirement in 2013.
“Buzzie was the best mayor I ever worked for, no doubt about it,” said retired city manager Clarence Bryant. “He was dedicated to the city, dedicated to citizens of the city and he looked after them pretty good. He did everything he could do. His legacy is unbelievable for a town this size for all he accomplished in the 22 years he served.
“He was a great mayor. He and I agreed on a lot of things, and we didn’t agree on some, but we worked them out.”
Little-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Commerce, with visitation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church.
For the full story, see the Nov. 30 issue of The Commerce News.
