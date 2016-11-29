Jefferson's semifinal game moved to Thomson

Jefferson loses hosting rights for semifinals matchup
Despite efforts to meet GHSA seating requirements for a Class AAAA football game, Jefferson lost hosting rights for this Friday’s state semifinals matchup with Thomson.
The GHSA Board of Trustees ruled Tuesday, just before noon, that the game would be moved to Thomson, whose stadium has 5,700 permanent seats. Jefferson’s Memorial Stadium has 3,100 permanent seats.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed, but we’re going to go travel to Thomson and try to win a football game,” Jefferson High School principal Kevin Smith said.
While disappointed, Dragon head coach Ben Hall said the team won’t allow this change to affect its preparation.
“We’re going to make the most of the opportunity to play in the semifinals, and we’re not going to let the venue be a distraction,” he said. “Our goal is to prepare, and now go to Thomson and win the ball game.”
Jefferson won a coin flip last Friday with Thomson to host this game and school officials signed a contract Sunday to play the game at Memorial Stadium, but the GHSA brought forth concerns Monday about the seating situation.
According to Smith, the GHSA said Memorial Stadium’s seating capacity was about 800 seats short of the minimum required to host a Class AAAA state playoff game. It also said that Jefferson’s existing additional seating around the stadium’s track did not meet code.
In an effort to preserve the home game, Jefferson had arranged to rent professional seating to meet GHSA codes and exceed the capacity requirement. Approximately 1,000 additional seats were to be ordered.
“We were certainly prepared to bring in additional seating,” Smith said.
The school had been in contact with companies in Florida, Alabama and South Carolina that frequently provide seating for events like rodeos and golf tournaments.
But the GHSA Board of Trustees ruled Tuesday that the coin flip between the two schools should have never happened since Thomson already had adequate seating to host a semifinals game.
“My argument was that we did flip a coin though,” Smith said. “Are we just going to ignore the fact that the coin was flipped?”
The GHSA countered by saying that the seating issue took precedent over the coin flip.
“They said that by rule there should have never been a contract, that there never should have been a coin flip, that Thomson should have been awarded the game from the get go,” Smith said.
Jefferson’s attempts to increase the stadium capacity also had no effect on the GHSA’s decision.
“They weren’t willing to let us explore that opportunity,” Smith said. “So we’re very, very disappointed.”
