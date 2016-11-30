‘Small Town Country Christmas’ planned in Homer on Saturday

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 30. 2016
A “Small Town Country Christmas” celebration will be held in downtown Homer on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The parade will be at 2:30 p.m.

Festivities in the park will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These events include pictures with Santa, live nativity, marshmallow roast, hot dogs, hot chocolate, hot apple cider, games and face painting.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.