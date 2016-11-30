‘Small Town Country Christmas’ planned in Homer on Saturday

A “Small Town Country Christmas” celebration will be held in downtown Homer on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The parade will be at 2:30 p.m.
Festivities in the park will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These events include pictures with Santa, live nativity, marshmallow roast, hot dogs, hot chocolate, hot apple cider, games and face painting.
