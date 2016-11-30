Kubota plans huge expansion

Kubota has begun construction of a major expansion to its National Distribution Center in Jefferson.
Kubota Tractor Corporation announced on Monday its plans to triple the square footage of its existing facility off Jett Roberts Road. The expansion includes an additional 617,865 sq. ft. to the building located adjacent to Kubota Industrial Equipment.
The expansion will “store and process” equipment before it’s shipped to dealers. The $16 million expansion is being driven by increased demands for compact tractor, utility vehicle and turf product markets, according to a news release.
See the full story in the Nov. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
