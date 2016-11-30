BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers winless at Banker's Classic

The youthful Commerce Lady Tigers got their first action on the court last week at the 2016 Banker’s Classic at Jackson County.
The Lady Tigers finished fourth out of four teams, losing games to Jackson County, 59-25, and Washington (Atlanta), 45-31.
But head coach Brad Puckett said the team “tremendously” improved from the first to second game.
“We looked how I thought we would look in game one,” he said. “The second game, we were calm and not as frantic as we were in the first game.”
Puckett said it was y “important” that a lot of the younger players got their first taste of varsity experience.
“The two games gave them an opportunity to improve on their own games,” he said. “There may be things they need to improve on that may not show up in practice as it will in a game situation.”
He added that the girls getting experience could also be beneficial if an injury were to occur.
Lauren Roach and McKenzie McRee stuck out as players who did well coming off the bench, he said.
“McRee handled herself really well in the second game,” he said. “She wasn’t afraid to take the ball inside against someone who was a lot bigger than her.”
The Commerce basketball teams play at Athens Academy this Saturday.
