BASKETBALL: Leopards fall in Hart Co.

The Banks County girls’ basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season last week in Hart County.
The Lady Leopards (2-1) fell 50-37 to the Lady Bulldogs.
Banks County was led by Jaycie Bowen’s 14 points. Taylor Parson chipped in eight points and Gabby Kennedy contributed five points.
The Lady Leopards jumped out to an early 11-7 lead after the first quarter, but a poor second quarter left them four points behind at halftime, 17-13.
The Lady Leopards were outscored 10-2 in the second quarter.
The third quarter turned out to be the best for Banks County, scoring 13 points; however, Hart County increased its lead to 10 points after having a 19-point quarter, 36-26.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Leopards, 14-11 in the final quarter.
"Defensively, we allowed too much penetration into the paint and gave up too many turnovers on offense,” head coach Steven Shedd said. “Hart has a very good team and will make you pay for your mistakes.
“We feel like if we can get quicker on offense, and more physical inside, we have a chance against them. We also have got to reduce the turnovers and do a better job of rebounding on both sides of the court. We will work on these things at practice this week and look forward to playing them again this weekend."
The Lady Leopards will host the Lady Bulldogs this Friday night.
The boys’ team also fell on its road trip to Hart County.
A 30-point fourth quarter by the Bulldogs left the Leopards (1-2) behind, 72-59.
Kahmal Wiley scored 17 points, compiled 11 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and three assists.
Gabe Martin had 16 points, including four 3-pointers. He added three assists.
Dylan Orr had 10 points, seven blocks, six rebounds and two assists.
The Leopards led 18-16 after the first quarter but trailed at the half, 34-28.
They regained the lead with a 17-point third-quarter performance vs. the Bulldogs’ eight points.
But, the Bulldogs put together a 30-point fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
The two teams meet again this Friday night.
BASKETBALL: Leopards fall in Hart Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry