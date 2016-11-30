WRESTLING: Eagles get 3 champs at D. Marlow Duals

The East Jackson wrestling program fared “well” in its opening match of the season, according to first-year head coach Forrest Garner.
The Eagles competed at last week’s D. Marlow Duals at Banks County High School.
The team had three first-place finishers in the tournament: Noah Murphy, Conor Smith and DeAndre Anderson. Triston Webb received second-place honors.
But the team didn’t make the top-2 finishers as Eastside and East Hall flexed their muscles to occupy the top-2 overall spots.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” Garner said. “There were a lot of mistakes that were made. I think it’s learned habits that are bad that we’re trying to correct. We’re slowly getting there, but we still need a lot of time.”
The team did well in “certain areas,” but there’s still a lot of “room to grow,” he explained.
“We did well in certain areas, but then the next match we would suffer in the same area,” he said. “They’re still growing. Some of the kids are juniors and seniors but they have a lot of room to grow. Our goal is to have them peak at the right time of the year. That’s the goal.”
Garner said the duals presented “good competition,” and that’s what he and his team look for.
“The only way to get better is to wrestle better teams,” he said. “We don’t have a full lineup, but the kids that we have wrestled very well against other teams.”
The Eagles hosted Banks County, Hart County and Cedar Shoals on Tuesday. Results of the matches weren’t known before press time.
The Eagles will compete in the Panther Invitational this Saturday at Jackson County.
The tournament features 21 teams including four state champions from different classifications.
