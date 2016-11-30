At its season-opening match, the Banks County wrestling team fielded four freshmen, plus several others who had never been in a starting lineup before.
It didn’t yield a top-2 finish at the D. Marlow Duals, which Banks County hosted, but it gave the younger wrestlers experience, while some of the returners prepare to return to the team, head coach Kasey Hanley said.
“I know we’re missing kids that should be in the starting lineup right now, probably about six or seven, but it’s always good to get the younger kids some reps and get them in the lineup,” he said. “Varsity experience is invaluable.”
Hanley said he saw “too many” heads on the mat during the duals, which led to the not-so-great performance as a team.
“When you’re in the down position and your heads on the mat, bad things happen,” Hanley explained. “So, we’ve got to improve there.”
He also said the Leopards need to improve from the top position, but the kids succeeded from the neutral position.
“The more reps these kids get, the better it’s going to be,” he said.
The duals featured six teams: Banks County, East Jackson, Eastside, East Hall, Elbert County and Fayette County. Eastside and East Hall finished tops in the competition.
“It’s always good to wrestle some good competition,” Hanley explained. “You don’t learn anything from wrestling (teams) that are worse than you. You only get better when you’re wrestling teams that are as good or better (than you), and a lot of matches today, these teams were better than what we threw out there.”
WRESTLING: Leopards fall short at D. Marlow Duals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry