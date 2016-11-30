Citizens are pushing back against warehouse growth in the Braselton area. A recent annexation request has sparked some citizens to petition the Braselton Town Council to oppose continued industrial growth.
“At the minimum the Braselton area should see a pause in approvals of new warehouse and distribution centers,” according to organizers. “With this petition we want to let our elected officials at the city and county levels to cease approvals. There is a great need for a new discussion with all of the residents in the area concerning zoning and future use.”
Only 28 people have signed the online petition so far. Among the petitioners’ concerns are traffic, low-wage temporary jobs and environmental impacts. Others say the town has enough warehouses.
See the full story in the Dec. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
Citizens protest more warehouses
