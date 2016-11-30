Twice in recent months, a senior citizen living in Jackson County has come before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners asking for lower taxes.
But granting a more generous tax break for senior citizens doesn’t appear to be high on the board’s agenda.
Last week, a 74-year-old West Jackson woman said that because her husband continues to work earning over $18,000 in income, they don’t qualify for the county’s senior citizen school tax exemption of $50,000.
“I feel like we’re being penalized since he’s able to work,” said Patricia Pope.
Pope said Hall County allows older property owners to totally exempt paying school taxes. She and her husband moved to Jackson from Hall nine years ago, she said.
While expressing sympathy for the situation, BOC chairman Tom Crow said the county didn’t have the kind of tax base that Hall or Gwinnett counties have that allow them to give more generous school tax exemptions to older citizens.
“We cannot exempt school taxes until we get enough industry and commercial businesses,” he said.
See the full story in the Dec. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
Calls to cut senior taxes continue
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry