A Hoschton restaurant employee said one of the business owners assaulted him.
The man told officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that the owner was visibly upset and screaming at the employees in the kitchen. He said he was looking at the owner before turning his head, then he felt something hit his chest, wrist and hand.
He reportedly looked down and saw cuts on his wrist and thumb and a knife lying on the floor. He said his chest had also been cut and was bleeding.
See the full story and more incidents in the Dec. 1 issue of The Braselton News.
Employee says Hoschton restaurant owner assaulted him
