Terry Nicholson (11-30-16)

Wednesday, November 30. 2016
JEFFERSON - Terry Nicholson, 61, Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at his residence.

Mr. Nicholson was born in Marietta, the son of the late, Lloyd Nicholson and Sonja Dobbs Nicholson. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance foreman.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Chrisley, Jefferson; brother, Tim Nicholson, Gainesville; grandchildren, Andrew Chrisley and Megan Chrisley; and great-grandchildren, Savannah DeGrave and Gannon Christly.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
