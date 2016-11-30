Terry Nicholson (11-30-16)

JEFFERSON - Terry Nicholson, 61, Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at his residence.
Mr. Nicholson was born in Marietta, the son of the late, Lloyd Nicholson and Sonja Dobbs Nicholson. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance foreman.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Chrisley, Jefferson; brother, Tim Nicholson, Gainesville; grandchildren, Andrew Chrisley and Megan Chrisley; and great-grandchildren, Savannah DeGrave and Gannon Christly.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
