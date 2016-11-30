County under tornado warning

A tornado warning has been issued for Barrow and Jackson counties.
The National Weather Service issued the alert at 2:43 p.m. The alert expires at 3:15 p.m.
Other surrounding counties, including Hall County, are under a tornado watch.
Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties are also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m.
