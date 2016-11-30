Softball: Dalton to play softball at Andrew next year

Hope Dalton, who helped Jefferson reach the Elite Eight in Columbus last month, has fulfilled one of her long-standing softball goals.
The senior first baseman will play at the next level, signing with Andrew College, a two-year school in Cuthbert.
“I’ve always worked really hard to get to the point where I am, and I’m so happy that my hard work paid off,” Dalton said.
Dalton hit .315 for Jefferson this past season and tied for second on the team in RBIs with 17.
“Hope worked her butt off,” Jefferson coach Kacie Shields said. “She loves softball, which is what’s great about her. She’s 100 percent dedicated to the game. She’s got a great personality. She was a great leader for us on and off the field. I guarantee you everyone down there (at Andrew) is going to take to Hope and enjoy her being around.”
Dalton’s interest in Andrew is nothing new. In fact, she first got in contact with coach Kayla Williams three and a half years ago.
“I just stayed in touch from there,” Dalton said. “We emailed back and forth a few times.”
She received an offer from Williams while playing in a travel ball tournament in Destin, Fla.
“I knew when she offered me that it was my school,” Dalton said.
Dalton, who plans to major in dental hygiene, liked the small size of the campus and class sizes.
“So it’s easy to learn and get to know your professors better,” she said.
Dalton will be part of a trio of players from within Jackson County – with Jefferson teammate Megan Carlson and Jackson County’s Kaylan Pruitt (a travel ball teammate of Dalton and Carlson’s) —heading to Andrew next year.
“It’s going to be cool having two people down there with me,” Dalton said.
