A senior member of Jefferson’s Elite Eight softball team this past fall has landed an opportunity with a junior college program as Megan Carlson has signed with Andrew College, a two-year school in Cuthbert.
Jefferson coach Kacie Shields said Carlson will give Andrew a boost on the field and in the classroom.
“She’s a smart kid and she’s going to work hard for you,” Shields told those on hand at Carlson’s signing ceremony Monday. “She’s going to be a good teammate and she’ll fill whatever role you need her to.”
Andrew coach Kayla Williams first approached Carlson and her mother at a travel ball tournament in Destin, Fla. over the summer and invited them to tour the school. Carlson then visited in August and picked up a scholarship offer.
Carlson, who appeared in 14 games this past season for the Dragons, liked both the campus and the opportunity to be involved in a church at Andrew.
“I really liked how it’s small and there’s two churches on both sides, so I can stay in a church,” she said. “I really like that. The preacher comes and talks to the softball team on Tuesdays and Sundays, so I really like that. And then I really liked the coach.”
She’ll also enjoy some familiarity in her new surroundings as she’ll be joined by Jefferson teammate Hope Dalton and travel ball teammate Kaylan Pruitt (who played for Jackson County) at Andrew.
“It’s just going to make it feel really close to home, so I’m excited for that,” Carlson said.
Carlson, who plans to study biology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant, is eager to continue her softball career.
“I’m so thrilled, and I’m so glad she (Williams) gave me this opportunity,” Carlson said.
Softball: Carlson signs with Andrew
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry