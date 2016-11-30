Wrestling: Stacked field highlights Panther Invitational

Twenty-one teams, including four defending state champions, will make up the field at the Panther Invitational as Jackson County is set to host another grueling tournament.
The tournament is set for Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.).
The state champions from Class A (Commerce), Class AAA (Jefferson), Class AAAA (Gilmer County) and a champion from South Carolina (West Oak) will take part in the annual event.
“I expect that most finals’ matches will be between two state placers if not two state finalists or state champs,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “This should be a very early indication of where we are at as an individual team. So it is a very difficult field as usual.”
In addition to the four state championship squads, Class AAA duals runner-up Jackson County, Class AAAAA third-place finisher Clarke Central and Class AAAA third-place finisher West Laurens will add to the quality of the tournament field.
Powers called early-season tournaments like this “invaluable,” saying they’re a good gauge of a team’s strengths and weaknesses.
“You have to have a fighter’s mentality every time you step on the mat because there will not be any easy matches,” he said. “It is these types of matches that prepare you the most for post season wrestling.”
A high finish at the Panther Invitational could very well serve as precursor to a high finish at the state meet.
“We are still early in the season and we will improve a lot between now and post season time, but it will be a great indicator of what is possible,” Powers said.
The coach said the expectation for his wrestlers is “to attack for the entire six minutes and let the rest take care of itself.”
“We have to approach every match with the same mentality and wrestle with confidence in every match,” he said. “If we do these things, there is nothing that I can be disappointed with, and if we do these things, I think a top-four finish as a team is very possible.”
PANTHERS STAY UNBEATEN
Jackson County ran its duals record to 9-0 on the year with wins over Gainesville (68-12), area opponent Monroe Area (65-18), area opponent Franklin County (57-21) and Madison County (52-21) last Tuesday at Madison County.
Wrestlers going undefeated were Jake Weatherly (106), Kaden Andreasen (120), Hector Torres (126), Davey Jennings (182) and Kyle Graham (195).
“I am happy with how we wrestled at this point in the season, Powers said. “There are definitely areas that we need to work on and improve upon, but we picked up two wins over area opponents so that is always a great thing.”
