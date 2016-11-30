Short-handed Dragons gear up for another title defense

The Jefferson wrestling team begins its defense of its record 16-straight state titles with a good portion of its roster still in pads and helmets and not on the practice mat.
The Dragons’ semifinal run in football has left Jefferson with a somewhat sparse lineup as it gets set to open the season today (Wednesday) against Morgan County and Madison County at Madison County. It will move on to the Panther Invitational Saturday.
“We’re not going to have our lineup right now,” coach Doug Thurmond. “We’ll just have to see how things go.”
Not that Thurmond is complaining about missing the football players.
“I’m glad, and heck I hope they go and play next weekend,” he said. “We’ll probably cancel what we do if they do like we did a couple of years ago.”
When at full strength, the Dragons will return a lineup with two returns state champs and a number of state placers.
Three-time state champion Caleb Little (182) leads that lineup. The senior, who went unbeaten last year, has the chance to become a four-time state champion, something that hasn’t happened at Jefferson since Kyle Baird accomplished that eight years ago.
“That would be nice,” Thurmond said of Little’s opportunity. “We’ve had several other kids go in as three-timers into their final season and it just didn’t work out … You don’t want to count your chickens before they hatch so we will definitely be apprehensive on talking about it too much.”
Nick Holman is Jefferson’s other returning champion as he took the gold in the 285-pound class last year.
The Dragons do return two state runners-up, Ian Statia (second at 106) and Dawson Bates (second at 113 and also a state champion back in 2015), while Cole Potts, who placed third last year at 126, is also back. Mason Corbett (fifth at 160) and Coy Strong (sixth at 138) return as well.
Other key wrestlers include Vaughn Howington, Zack Boobas (a past state runner-up who is back after taking a year off) and J.T. Middleton. The team also looks for contributions from Christian Parten, a freshman, and Jared Blackburn.
Jefferson will once again wrestle its traditional tough schedule, which includes a whirlwind December with three out-of-state tournaments. That slate includes a trip to Baton Rogue, La. to defend its title in the Deep South Bayou Duals.
Thurmond said it’s simply tough to gauge his team right now with so many wrestlers missing.
“But that’s something that we’ve always had to deal with and we just deal with it,” Thurmond said. “We’ll have them back when it really matters on down the line.”
The Dragons find themselves trying to conquer new classification once again — Class AAAA — where they’ll have to contend with teams like Gilmer County (the defending Class AAAA champs), West Laurens, Marist, Woodward Academy, LaGrange and Northwest Whitfield.
“It will be interesting,” Thurmond said. “We’re in with a different group of people than we’re normally in, so we’ll just have to get a feel for four-A.”
But if Jefferson can win its 17th-straight state title and 16th-consecutive duals state title, that will mean state championships in Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA for the program.
“That would be exceptional,” Thurmond said. “And we want that for this group. We’re going to be shooting for that. I don’t know how it will end up, but we doggone are going to give it all we got to get there.”
