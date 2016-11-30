Boys' basketball: First quarter costs East Jackson in loss to Mount Bethel

Despite a 28-point effort from Kobe Haley, East Jackson fell to 0-5 with a 61-48 loss to Mount Bethel Saturday.
The Eagles trailed 20-4 after the first quarter and couldn’t dig itself out of that early hole in a 61-48 loss.
“After improving the last four games, we took a step back (Saturday),” coach David Akin said. “Mount Bethel is a very well coached team and executes very well. However, we did not show up (Saturday) ready to play. We missed too many easy shots in the first quarter, which put us in a hole to start the game. It’s one thing for a team to beat you straight up, it’s another to give the game to the other team without fighting for it.”
East Jackson returns to action tonight (Wednesday) at home against Athens Academy at 7:30 p.m.
After his team was outscored by 16 points in the first quarter by Mount Bethel, Akin said his squad played well the rest of the way with sophomore Marcus Wingfield and freshman Jay Watson both providing a spark. East Jackson, however, was unable to cut the deficit to single digits.
Senior Cody Nix finished with 13 points.
The game was a part of the Dai Jon Parker Classic at Milton High School. Parker was a former player at Milton that Akin coached who died in a boating accident last year. East Jackson wore jerseys with “Dai Jon Parker” on the back to honor him.
“Jay Watson and Marcus Wingfield really honored Dai Jon’s memory (Saturday) with their passion and desire on the court,” Akins said. “The rest of our program needs to step up to the challenge.”
•RIVERWOOD 89, EAST JACKSON 52 (NOV. 22): Riverwood scored 22 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Eagles on the final day of East Jackson’s holiday tournament last week.
Haley led the Eagles with 20 points and was named to the all-tournament team, Miles Addington added 13 points and Zay Clark finished with 10 points.
The Eagles trailed 17-10 after a quarter and 41-24 at the half but played better in the third quarter than in previous games, scoring 18 points. Riverwood then put the game away with its big fourth quarter.
“I am very thankful to have the opportunity to play a team like Riverwood so that we can improve as a team and individuals,” Akin said. “These young men never quit, even after we got down by 20 in the fourth quarter. It speaks volumes to the character that they are instilling inside themselves.”
Akin did, however, express concerns about the low attendance for this home game.
“Our entire team is comprised of East Jackson students and yet, there were very few East Jackson fans for our home game,” he said. “Hopefully, the community will start to support these young men who are dedicating themselves to something bigger than themselves. That in itself is worth the price of admission.”
•MARIST 65, EAST JACKSON 43 (NOV. 21): East Jackson’s third-quarter struggles appeared once again in its Thanksgiving tournament opener as the Eagles were outscored 21-4 in the third period in a loss to Marist.
“We’ve got to figure out what this third quarter is to us … We’re basically playing teams straight up — take out the third quarter,” Akin said. “So as a coach, that’s what I get paid to do, find out what’s going wrong in the third quarter and fix it.”
Haley led East Jackson with 18 points, while Akin pointed to the play of Sanquan Niles.
“Sanquan Niles did a close to dominant job on the boards, and I called him out and he answered,” Akin said.
East Jackson only trailed 29-21 at the half, but Marist built a 39-25 lead midway through the third quarter and ended the quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 25-point lead.
Akin said he’s still seeing glimpses of what this team can be.
“We trying to improve a little bit every day and by going up against teams that are better, and when we can stop them, it allows us to improve at a higher rate than playing teams that don’t get us ready,” Akin said.
