The Jefferson girls’ basketball team enjoyed a fruitful Thanksgiving holiday tournament for the most part, going 2-1 and reaching the finals of the eight-team event.
After blowing out Johnson 51-11 Nov. 19, the Lady Dragons beat Loganville 49-45 in overtime Nov. 21 before losing to Flowery Branch 61-40 on Nov. 22.
“We haven’t been in the championship game of the Tabo’s Tournament in a traditional eight-team format like that in a long, long time.” coach Jason Gibson said. “It was definitely a good experience for our kids.”
McKenzie Tyner led Jefferson with 15 points against Loganville, while Lauren Wagner, Hope Forrester and Jazmine Allen chipped in eight points each.
Gibson said his team was fortunate to come out on top against the Lady Red Devils — who were ranked seventh in Class AAAAA — weathering a number of momentum changes and rallying late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Jefferson hit its free throws down the stretch and hung on for the win. Gibson credited his team’s defense, too, in overtime.
“Our kids really good job of making them do some things that they really didn’t want to do,” Gibson said.
In his team’s loss to Flowery Branch, Gibson said the Lady Falcons, ranked no. 2 in Class AAAAA, did a better job of playing physical and attacking offensively. He also pointed to Flowery Branch’s multitude of scoring weapons.
“They have so many kids that can hurt you in a lot of different ways,” Gibson said.
Allen and Abbie Franklin each scored 10 points to pace the Lady Dragons, but the team didn’t have a good shooting night, according to Gibson.
He wasn’t discouraged by the 21-point loss, however.
“I think if we let it, we can learn a lot from that game,” Gibson said.
The coach said the tournament highlighted three areas in which his team can improve: playing better defense, rebounding better and executing its half-court offense more efficiently.
Gibson was, however, quick to point out that the team has had five less practices that it had to this point last year due to a later starting date.
“It’s a work in progress, but I do think we’ll get better with those things,” Gibson said.
Jefferson will return to the court Dec. 9 at home against Apalachee.
A Friday game with Central Gwinnett has been postponed due to Jefferson’s state semifinals football game that night.
