Boys' basketball: Dragons drop final two tournament games

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team closed out its holiday tournament with a pair losses that unfolded in very different fashion.
The Dragons fell to Cambridge 85-80 in double overtime Nov. 21 before being routed by Greater Atlanta Christian 69-37 on Nov. 22.
Coach Bolling DuBose was encouraged by his team’s showing against Cambridge, a Class 6A school from the Atlanta area.
“The second game, against Cambridge, even though we got beat, was without a doubt the best game we’ve played … Cambridge is pretty good,” he said.
Specifically, the coach pointed to strides made in its offensive execution.
“We ran with the ball well and offensively we did a much better job of getting in our offense and sharing the ball,” DuBose said.
Jasper Gibson had 28 points, including a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. Jefferson again rallied in the first overtime, making up a four-point deficit with 50 seconds left, before falling short in the second overtime.
“Overall, even though we got beat in double overtime, that was a really good team,” DuBose said.
The coach said the Cambridge game left his team exhausted for its Nov. 22 matchup with GAC, which plays a rotation of 12-13 players.
“I said we aren’t going to have anything left and we didn’t,” DuBose said.
One silver lining was the play of Jefferson’s subs, which cut into several large GAC leads. Bryce Hankinson ended up leading the Dragons with 14 points off the bench.
DuBose added that Jamal Meadows and Jacob Radaker also played well.
The coach said the tournament revealed that his team must do a better job handling pressure, shooting free throws (it shot only 9-of-18 against Cambridge) and playing man-to-man defense.
“We found out 2-3 things that we’ve got to get better at and things don’t get any easier,” DuBose said.
The team returns to the floor Dec. 9 against Apalachee. A Friday game against Central Gwinnett has been postponed due to the Jefferson football team’s home state semifinals game that night.
Boys' basketball: Dragons drop final two tournament games
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry