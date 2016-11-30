Lady Panther rally falls short against Elbert Co.

On a night when Jackson County played without one of its top scoring options, Logan Cook gave the Lady Panthers a chance at the end.
Cook drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 23 seconds left to pull Jackson County within a point of Elbert County, but the Lady Panthers still fell short in a 36-31 loss last Tuesday in the finals of their holiday tournament.
Coach Julie McCutcheon said she was proud of how her team stayed in the game and fought down to the wire.
“I have no complaints with effort and coachability,” McCutcheon said. “All of that is there.”
Jackson County continues its schedule Friday at on the road against Oconee County.
With Brianna Love out due to an injury she sustained in Jackson County’s preseason scrimmage, Cook finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to pace the Lady Panthers.
Jackson County managed just 13 points through the first three quarters before scoring 18 in the fourth. The Lady Panthers were forced to contend with Elbert County’s pressure defense while being shorthanded with its guards.
The Panthers trailed by 11 points at one point in the fourth quarter before Cook got going from beyond the arc.
After Cook’s final 3-pointer cut Elbert County’s lead to 32-31, the Lady Blue Devils’ Atiran Fortson scored the last four points of the game, including a layup just before the buzzer .
“It was not our night offensively for sure,” McCutcheon said, adding that her team went just 15-of-29 from the free throw line. “But I was very pleased with the effort.”
Jackson County had advanced to the tournament finals with a 59-24 win over Commerce Nov. 21, led by a 15-point effort from freshman Carson Anderson and a 14-point night from Destiny Gaudlock.
The Lady Panthers led 38-9 at the half after holding Commerce to a single point in the second quarter. Jackson County hit eight 3-pointers on the night.
“We kind of had a good rhythm (against Commerce) and those that were coming in were hitting big shots,” McCutcheon said.
Lady Panther rally falls short against Elbert Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry