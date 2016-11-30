Boys' basketball: Late surge vs. Washington not enough for Panthers

Jackson County nearly wiped out a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit but fell to 0-3 on the year with a close loss to Washington (Atlanta) last Tuesday.
The Panthers, playing in the consolation finals of their own holiday tournament, rallied to within two points – 55-53 – with 42 seconds left before falling 59-54. The Bulldogs managed to close the game out despite hitting just 4-of-10 free throws down the stretch.
Jackson County returns to action Friday at on the road against Oconee County.
“I’m proud of them,” coach Chuck Butler said. “They’re coming along. There again, it’s just trying to gain experience every night.”
Christian Smith paced Jackson County with 22 points against Washington, and post player Collin Lewis added 16.
Jackson County led 14-13 early in the second quarter, but Washington dialed up its defensive pressure and went on a 10-0 run, which led to a 25-17 halftime advantage. The Panthers played catch-up the rest of the night.
“Whenever they jumped into their press, it took us a minute to get going,” Butler said. “We started making some bad decisions and some poor turnovers.”
Jackson County faced its largest deficit when it fell behind 34-21 midway through the third quarter and later trailed 47-36 at the 7:12 mark in the fourth quarter. But the Panthers found a spark. Smith followed a pair of free throws from Lewis with back-to-back layups, cutting the lead to 47-42. He later drained four free throws at the one-minute mark (two foul shots, two technical free throws) to narrow Washington’s lead to 55-52. Iaises Risher’s free-throw at the 42-second mark pulled the Panthers within a basket, but that’s as close as they got.
Washington grabbed two big offensive rebounds off free throw misses in the final 34 seconds to help preserve the victory.
Jackson County opened the tournament with a 48-45 loss to Loganville on Nov. 21. Smith led the Panthers with 15 points, and Brock McCullum scored 12.
“Right now, we’re just trying to play those close games to give ourselves a chance early on,” Butler said. “That’s helping us so much with just the team bonding and trusting each other and everybody, again, having to maximize their abilities and what they’re trying to do for us. Because we don’t have any one person that we hang our hat on, so we know all this chemistry stuff is going to take time to build.”
