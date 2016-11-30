Jackson has lowest jobless rate in Georgia

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 30. 2016
r was tied with Oconee County for the lowest jobless rate in Georgia, according to figures released last week by the Georgia Department of Labor.

While Georgia’s rate dipped to 5.2 percent from 5.3 in September, Jackson County’s rate fell four-tenths of a percent over the course of one month. The jobless rate for Northeast Georgia fell five-tenths of a percent from 5.3 percent in September to 4.8 percent in October.

Other area counties and their jobless rates include:

•Banks, 4.7 percent, down from 4.8 in September

•Madison, 4.6, down from 5.4

For the full story, see the Nov. 30 issue of The Commerce News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.