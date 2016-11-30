Jackson has lowest jobless rate in Georgia

r was tied with Oconee County for the lowest jobless rate in Georgia, according to figures released last week by the Georgia Department of Labor.
While Georgia’s rate dipped to 5.2 percent from 5.3 in September, Jackson County’s rate fell four-tenths of a percent over the course of one month. The jobless rate for Northeast Georgia fell five-tenths of a percent from 5.3 percent in September to 4.8 percent in October.
Other area counties and their jobless rates include:
•Banks, 4.7 percent, down from 4.8 in September
•Madison, 4.6, down from 5.4
For the full story, see the Nov. 30 issue of The Commerce News.
