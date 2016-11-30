A man who found garbage dumped on a Spring Street lot he’d just acquired thinks a neighbor mad about not getting the property himself was the culprit, according to a Commerce Police Department incident report.
The victim said he bought the property and there was a disgruntled neighbor who wanted to buy the same property. The victim said the neighbor confronted him and threatened to hit him, so he told the neighbor not to come onto the property. The victim said he also told the man he had a gun in his pocket with which he would protect himself and his property.
The victim and his wife left the scene briefly, he said, and when they returned, there were two overturned garbage dumpsters in the front yard and partially in the road, creating a mess.
The victim said he and his wife would clean up the mess. He also said he was not certain that the neighbor is to blame, but that he suspected him.
Did dispute lead to dumping trash?
