Christmas events on tap this weekend in Commerce

Commerce will officially usher in the Christmas season this weekend with its annual Hometown Holiday events Saturday and Sunday, culminating with the arrival of Santa Claus atop the Commerce Fire Department’s vintage tanker during the Christmas parade Sunday.
The schedule of events includes:
Saturday, Dec. 3
•8 a.m., Hometown Hustler 5K road race starting at Spencer Park
•10-11:30, Donuts and Pictures with Santa at the Commerce Civic Center
•noon, a Christmas movie at the Commerce Public Library
•1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by the Cold Sassy Players, at the Commerce Cultural Center. Tickets are $7 and $5 at the door.
•3 p.m., children’s events at Spencer Park
•5-7 p.m., holiday musical performances at City Hall
•7 p.m., solo performance of “O Holy Night,” followed by the lighting of the city Christmas tree, both in Spencer Park
•7:30-8:30 p.m., Mrs. Claus reads The Christmas Story in the office of Shubert & Company, South Broad Street
Downtown stores will be open late to accommodate Christmas shoppers.
Sunday, Dec. 4
•2 p.m., parade lineup at Commerce High School parking lot
•3 p.m., Christmas parade begins, ending at the Lanier Technical College parking lot on South Elm Street
