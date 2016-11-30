Divide continues over elementary school name

The name for Barrow County’s new elementary school continues to be the source of dissent.
A survey sent to families with children expected to attend the school drew about a 25 percent response – 86 surveys total.
The board is expected to vote on a name for the school at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The top name in the survey was Cedar Creek Elementary School with 46 responses. But a majority of the members of the Barrow County Board of Education are likely to support the third choice in the survey, “Winder Elementary,” which was third in the survey.
The second most responses, 22, were for Berry Elementary.
Lynn Stevens, vice chair and from Dist. 5, termed the Winder responses “a distant third” and said if a survey was done, the responses should carry “great” weight with the board. If the board goes against the survey results, she warned, it should expect to get little response. She also accused some board members of being “Winder-centric.”
Board members Rolando Alvarez, Rickey Bailey, Mark Still, Michael Shelley and Garey Huff Sr. expressed differing degrees of disagreement about the importance of the survey, or directly said they would support the Winder designation.
Superintendent Chris McMichael noted the survey results are not binding.
He also said the City of Winder had recommended the school be named for the city.
WORK CONTINUES
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, told the board that work at the new school “continues to be on schedule.”
He pointed out that some board members were on a “walk through” of the building last week and saw some of the interior work.
Perno also told the board Apalachee High School plans to construct a pre-fabricated building to be used for indoor hitting for the baseball team.
Coach Allan Bailey said the school and booster club have raised enough money to support the project.
He said furnishing the building as he would like to would take several years.
In other business, the board:
•agreed to put several items on its consent agenda for Tuesday, including the 2017-18 school calendar.
According to the calendar, teachers will report for planning days July 26.
Students will start class Wednesday, Aug. 2. It requires student attendance for 176 days and teachers work 190 days.
It includes weeks off in October, November and April and two weeks and three days for Christmas and New Year’s.
•heard a report by Melinda Kay, director of secondary education, that a new math course will be offered starting next year. It will be a course for students who could attend college, but not in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math (STEAM) areas.
•heard a report on a second new course, the AP Capstone, which will start at Apalachee High School in the 2017-18 school year.
•learned about a new program for teachers’ professional learning – EdTech Innovation Challenges – Gamifying Professional Learning.
• put on the consent agenda for Tuesday the purchase of network switches for the new school, paying $53,324 to MXN of Woodstock; 17 Epson interactive projectors for Auburn Elementary from Tech Optics of Winder for $32,357; and new visual display boards for the new school in all classrooms for a total of $37,595.
