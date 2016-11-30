Statham police officer had critical evaluation in Winder in 2015

Marc Lofton, the police officer who is the subject of a list of complaints, joined Statham’s police department after receiving an annual evaluation in Winder that was significantly worse than the year before.
Lofton worked for the Winder Police Department about two years before joining Statham’s department, from April 11, 2013, to June 23, 2015.
Lofton’s salary for the 2017 budget year is $36,013, according to the Statham budget.
He was paid $35,490 in Winder after a raise July 3, 2014, personnel records show.
He was criticized in his two Winder evaluations for not meeting the quality of work expected and for not doing accurate work with minimal supervision
The second evaluation was May 5, 2015. He applied to Statham police May 28 and turned in his notice in Winder June 10. He accepted a position with Statham June 9.
In his evaluation May 5, 2015, Lofton was marked as “needs improvement and/or does not meet expectations” for four items that had not been an issue on his first evaluation in Winder.
Those areas include talking to customers “in a professional manner,” being “able to handle job-related criticism appropriately and suggestions for work improvement,” meeting goals “identified from the prior evaluation” and improving “upon identified areas for improvement.”
In his May 2014 evaluation, Lofton was marked “no” for his work quality meeting expectations and for doing accurate work with minimal assistance or supervision.
The same categories were checked in his 2015 evaluations plus the four items outlined above. Those latter four items are in the section for “general overview” and includes “this is a reflection on the prior year’s evaluation.”
In his 2014 evaluation, under “necessary improvements,” it is noted Lofton “needs to improve his writing skills including grammar and spelling” and “should seek additional training in the field of search and seizure.”
In the same section in 2015, it says Lofton should “ensure reports and all appropriate forms are accurately documented and submitted in a timely manner; use proper regard and due care in all driving situations; and work on accepting and responding to constructive criticism from supervisors.”
Lofton also was the subject of an “after action report” following a vehicle pursuit he made in July 2014.
He said he saw a vehicle driving without headlights and failing to yield. Based on those violations, Lofton said, “He felt the driver was ‘possibly DUI and a danger to the public.’”
Both vehicles were traveling at “a high rate of speed” during the pursuit, he reported.
Sgt. David Garrett, night shift commander, compiled the report and said, “I also explained to him that due regard is key and even if the suspect is not being conscious of the public, we had to.”
The city’s Office of Professional Standards also reviewed the incident, and Sgt. Chris Cooper said, “Officer Lofton did not appear to abide by policy regulations in regards to the use of due regard during the middle and end phases of this pursuit.”
