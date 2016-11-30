Flowery Branch sweeps Winder-Barrow basketball

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team is dealing with some adversity in the early going this season.
The highly-touted Lady Bulldoggs lost their third straight game Tuesday night, falling on the road to perennial power and former region foe Flowery Branch, 50-43.
It was the second time this season Flowery Branch has beaten the Lady Bulldoggs and the fifth time dating back to last year, when they were region rivals..
Winder-Barrow (1-3) carried a lead into the final period, but had some untimely turnovers, coach Brandon Thomas said Tuesday night.
The Lady Falcons gained the lead and were able to pull away late by forcing the Lady Bulldoggs to foul.
In the boys game, the Bulldoggs let a close game early get away from them in a 69-33 loss.
The Bulldoggs (2-2) were down just 31-27 before Flowery Branch closed out the first half on a 7-0 run.
“In order for us to have a successful season, we must stay focused on what we need to do, offensively,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said after the loss Tuesday night. “This weekend will go a long way in seeing how we respond to the adversity.”
Both Winder-Barrow teams return to action Friday on the road against Clarke Central. The girls game will tip off at 7 p.m. with the boys to follow at 8:30 p.m.
The boys team will return home Saturday to host Athens Christian at 1 p.m.
The girls team does not play Saturday, but both teams will be in action Dec. 6 at Loganville. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
With their next win, the Winder-Barrow boys would surpass their win totals for the past two seasons, which saw them win two games apiece.
