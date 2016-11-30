Apalachee basketball teams swept by Loganville

The Apalachee High School basketball team was hot and cold Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the inconsistency proved to be their undoing against Loganville in a 69-53 loss on the road to the Red Devils.
Apalachee (3-1) fell behind 13-5 after a quarter but quickly rallied to take a 20-16 lead.
The Red Devils, though, came roaring back with a 9-0 run and then hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to take a 28-22 lead at the break.
Ethan Morris led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points. Derek Miller added 9 points and 9 rebounds, while Ohmer Ahmed chipped in with 7 points.
The Wildcats also got some production from their bench as Jaden Haeper finished with 6 points on a pair of threes and Brandon Bannis added 5 assists.
Freshman Jamonte Wallace also gave the Wildcats a spark, finishing with 4 points and a pair of steals.
The Apalachee girls didn’t fare much better Tuesday as the Lady Wildcats also dropped their first game of the season, 49-26 to high-powered Loganville.
Apalachee (3-1) was led by Shania Thomas with 17 points.
The Apalachee teams return to action on Dec. 6 at Hebron Christian Academy, a team the boys beat last week at home, 70-62.
The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
