BCA girls basketball gets first win; boys fall to Lanier Christian

After three straight losses — all of which came in one week — to start the season, the Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team had to wait a week to get back on the floor.
After Monday night, a weight was seemingly lifted off its back.
Senior point guard Bailey Brown scored 14 points and the Lady Knights turned in a strong defensive performance en route to a 42-30 home win over Lanier Christian Academy to pick up their first victory of the season.
BCA improved to 1-3 on the year and avenged a 40-30 season-opening loss to the Lady Lightning, of the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association, in the process.
The Lady Knights lost Tuesday night to George Walton Academy, 41-15.
Rebekah Doolittle added 9 points for the Lady Knights as she and Brown proved to be an effective duo in keeping Lanier on its heels defensively.
“Those two girls are extremely fast and able to make things happen on breakaways,” BCA coach Karen Parker said after the win. “They’re able to play up, go get the ball and make things happen. They’re so quick, they’re very difficult to stop when they get going.”
The Lady Knights trailed 11-10 after the opening quarter, but clamped down defensively on Lanier from there, allowing just 4 points in the second quarter and taking a 19-15 lead at halftime, sparked by 8 points from Brown and 4 from Doolittle.
BCA began to steadily pull away in the third quarter and led by as many as 16 points late in the game.
After missing all three of it their free throw attempts in the first half, the Lady Knights were more productive after the break — going 11-of-21 from the line.
“We changed our strategy a little bit from the last time out (against Lanier Christian), and overall, we played much more aggressively,” Parker said. “I think having the full week of games under our belt helped us, and I was very pleased with the fact that we had seven girls score points. That’s what we need.”
KNIGHTS FALL 65-50
Meanwhile, BCA’s boys weren’t so fortunate.
Lanier Christian used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to break open a close game and never looked back, rolling to a 65-50 victory over the Knights who dropped to 1-3 and lost its second game of the season to the Lightning.
Lanier Christian previously topped the Knights 66-55 on Nov. 14.
BCA didn’t manage to score in the second quarter until Adam Gano’s basket with 3:48 left.
Lanier Christian, a GICAA powerhouse, led by as many as 21 at one point and hit seven 3-pointers on the night. Jayvion Rocker led the way with 23 points while Will Owens chipped in with 12 to pace the Lightning.
“They’ve been an extremely successful team for a while now and they play with a winner’s mentality,” BCA coach Mike Elmankabady said after his team’s loss. “That’s something we’re striving to be here. Our guys haven’t really tasted that sustained success and we’re trying to change the culture.”
The loss overshadowed a stellar effort by junior guard Drew Peevy, who poured in 24 points to lead all scorers.
Gano finished with 9 points. In the end, the Knights weren’t able to overcome the Lightning’s dominance on the glass.
“”We thought we made a lot of adjustments from the last time we faced them, but I don’t think our effort was where it needed to be,” Elmankabady said.
“We’ve got to start shooting the ball better and give a lot better effort than we did tonight.”
On Tuesday, the Knights dropped to 1-4 with a 48-38 loss to George Walton Academy.
“(I’m) not a fan of moral victories, but we competed tonight and got better,” Elmankabady said.
Both BCA teams return to action Friday at Holy Spirit Prep with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.
