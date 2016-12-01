Winder woman found dead by child in home

A Winder woman was found dead in her East Fifth Avenue home by her 7-year-old daughter Monday morning.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, the child called 911 dispatch and said her mother was not waking up. Police responded to the home and found Christa Dodd Crocker, 39, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.
