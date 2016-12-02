At 4 p.m. Saturday, December 3, over 30 businesses and local churches will assemble in Lula’s Veteran’s Park to show their appreciation to our community by giving out refreshments and small gifts.
Local churches and our Lula Elementary School will sing Christmas Carols, followed by a lighted Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
The Lula Post Office will provide free postage to the North Pole and a place to write letters to Santa, with a guaranteed answer prior to Christmas.
This year, Santa will arrive in a decorated horse drawn wagon provided by Dennis and Anita Trotter.
“At the Tracks Restaurant” is providing Santa’s Workshop where the children can talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus and parents can take photos of their child’s visit. Christmas lights will be around town.
For more information, call Chris Lusink, president of Historical Society 706 677-2018
Lula Christmas in the Park and Parade coming up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry