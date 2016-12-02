Commerce Christmas Parade cancelled

The 2016 Commerce Christmas Parade is cancelled due to rain expected on Sunday. It will not be rescheduled.
“It is officially cancelled,” said Downtown Development Authority executive director Natalie Thomas just after noon on Friday.
The parade had been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, but the forecast for Sunday calls for a 100-percent likelihood of rain and temperatures peaking in the high 40s.
