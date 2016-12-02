Commerce Christmas Parade cancelled

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Friday, December 2. 2016
The 2016 Commerce Christmas Parade is cancelled due to rain expected on Sunday. It will not be rescheduled.

“It is officially cancelled,” said Downtown Development Authority executive director Natalie Thomas just after noon on Friday.

The parade had been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, but the forecast for Sunday calls for a 100-percent likelihood of rain and temperatures peaking in the high 40s.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.