Arrests linked to prostitution ring at Banks Crossing

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office conducted a prostitution operation at a cooperating local hotel in the Banks Crossing area last week, which resulted in eight arrests.
Sheriff Carlton Speed said: “Prostitution, pandering, or drugs will not be tolerated inside the county. Banks Crossing is a place for good people to eat, shop and rest for awhile. Our citizens and the business owners depend on the revenue brought in by the Banks Crossing businesses. Our continued special operations in the area will aid in preventing the exit from becoming like so many criminal-infested exits along our interstate system.”
Those arrested include:
•Tammy Latrell Carter, 43, 221 Hubron Road, Commerce, pimping.
•Kelly Amber Nost, 32, 10 North Congress Street, Port Penn., Delaware, pimping.
•Brianna Michelle Wimpy, 25, 215 Marlborough Downs Road, Athens, pimping.
•Christine Leann Thompson, 31, 2459 Floyd Road, Gainesville, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, pimping and driving with a suspended license.
•Brian Cunningham, 29, 320 Hanberry Street, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Marteka Irby, 24, 210 Green Valley Drive, Toccoa, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
•Jeffery Moore, 28, 2536 Apartment 1, Cornelia Highway, Gainesville, possession of marijuana.
•Monica Antonio Harris, 34, 207 North Bluff Road, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
