‘Old-Fashioned Christmas in Colbert’ set for Friday

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Friday, December 2. 2016
The annual “Old-Fashioned Christmas in Colbert” will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Colbert.

“Visit Santa and Mrs. Santa on the porch at the log house,” organizers said. “Tour the Polar Express. Enjoy reading of the Christmas Story at the pavilion.”

There will also be face painting, a cake walk, hayride, hot chocolate and popcorn balls.

A live Nativity is sponsored by the Colbert Baptist Church.

Donations will be accepted for the Madison County Food Bank. These include unwrapped toys for boys and girls, clothing (hats, gloves, scarves), hygiene items, imperishable food items for the food pantry. Donations will be accepted for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, including dog/cat food, shredded paper, shampoo, towels, sheets, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.