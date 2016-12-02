‘Old-Fashioned Christmas in Colbert’ set for Friday

The annual “Old-Fashioned Christmas in Colbert” will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Colbert.
“Visit Santa and Mrs. Santa on the porch at the log house,” organizers said. “Tour the Polar Express. Enjoy reading of the Christmas Story at the pavilion.”
There will also be face painting, a cake walk, hayride, hot chocolate and popcorn balls.
A live Nativity is sponsored by the Colbert Baptist Church.
Donations will be accepted for the Madison County Food Bank. These include unwrapped toys for boys and girls, clothing (hats, gloves, scarves), hygiene items, imperishable food items for the food pantry. Donations will be accepted for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, including dog/cat food, shredded paper, shampoo, towels, sheets, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
