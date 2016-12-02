‘John’ Bishop

COMMERCE - Jonathan “John” Conrad Bishop, 32, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2016.
John was an amazing husband and father. He was so loving, caring and hard working. His top priority was his family. He loved running with his boys. This amazing man will be forever missed.
Survivors include his wife, Latasha Bishop, Commerce; two sons, Trenton Bishop and Brent Bishop, both of Commerce; mother, Henry Etta L. Bishop, Commerce; four brothers, Matthew Dowdy, Bogart, Joshua Bishop, Jefferson, Charlie Bishop, Bogart, Elijah Chapman, Cumming; and sister, Pamela Goddard, Hull.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Dowdy; and brother, Shane Chapman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lee Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday December 3, at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
